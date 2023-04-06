Video: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, 49ers' Trey Lance Train Together in Offseason Workout

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

For the first time since he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 of the 2022 season, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was seen doing a throwing session.

In a video posted to the NFL's Twitter account, Lance and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes are seen throwing tight spirals in an offseason workout.

After both Lance and second-string quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo were sidelined by injury last season, rookie Brock Purdy stepped in and became the only quarterback to ever beat Tom Brady in their first career start in Week 13.

Purdy, who was granted the nickname "Mr. Irrelevant" after the 49ers selected him with the final pick of the 2022 draft, ended up an NFL AP Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist by completing 114 of 170 attempts for 1,374 yards and 13 touchdowns. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said in February he expected Purdy to get the starter's job next season.

However, Purdy underwent surgery on an injured elbow in early March, and San Francisco will not be able to receive updates on his rehab process until he can begin throwing in June.

That opens the door for Lance to potentially regain the starting job he won over Garoppolo last season.

It will be harder for Lance to win back the starting job due to Purdy's 2022 campaign, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters at the NFL Annual League Meeting on March 28.

"Brock played eight games," Shanahan said. "Trey had that job going into last season and if he would've played eight games like that, no one else would've been able to come in and beat him out. But with Brock being hurt, it does open him up. It does give him a chance."

Deciding on the 49ers' starting quarterback next season will all come down to how Lance and Purdy perform at OTAs and training camp, Shanahan concluded.