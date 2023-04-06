Mavs' Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving Are 'Meant to Be Together,' Says HC Jason Kidd

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Despite the struggles the Dallas Mavericks have faced over the second half of the season, head coach Jason Kidd remains hopeful that the team can retain point guard Kyrie Irving this offseason and keep him paired with star Luka Dončić.

"Those two are meant to be together," Kidd told reporters Thursday. "It just takes time."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.