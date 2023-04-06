X

    Mavs' Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving Are 'Meant to Be Together,' Says HC Jason Kidd

    Doric SamApril 6, 2023

    DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 24: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Dallas Mavericks congratulates Luka Doncic #77 during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at American Airlines Center on March 24, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.
    Sam Hodde/Getty Images

    Despite the struggles the Dallas Mavericks have faced over the second half of the season, head coach Jason Kidd remains hopeful that the team can retain point guard Kyrie Irving this offseason and keep him paired with star Luka Dončić.

    "Those two are meant to be together," Kidd told reporters Thursday. "It just takes time."

