Tiger Woods Says He Had 'Constant' Leg Pain During Opening-Round 74 at 2023 Masters

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Tiger Woods told reporters that he dealt with "constant" right leg pain during a disappointing opening round at the Masters on Thursday in which he shot a two-over 74.

He also said that his leg was still "sore" after the round.

"Hopping on the left leg is fine," Woods said. "If I did it on the other one, not so fine."

That has Woods in danger of missing the cut, and he lamented his poor start to the tournament following his opening round.

"Today was the opportune time to get the round under par, and I didn't do that," he said. "Most of the guys are going low today. This was the day to do it. Hopefully, tomorrow I'll be a little bit better, a little bit sharper and kind of inch my way through it. This is going to be an interesting finish to the tournament with the weather coming in. If I can just kind of hang in there, maybe kind of inch my way back."

Woods struggled with his putting in general, which included missing three short putts that would have saved par but instead resulted in bogeys.

In total he finished with five bogeys and three birdies. While his short game wasn't on point, it was his iron play that he seemed most worried about Thursday.

"I didn't have very good speed early," he noted. "I had two three-putts and consequently a couple over par, but I didn't hit my irons close enough today. I didn't give myself very good looks."

Woods has consistently dealt with leg issues since he was in a car crash in February 2021. He did play in the 2022 Masters and made the cut, though he carded two straight rounds at six-over 78 and finished 13 over for the tournament.

He last played at the Genesis Invitational in February, tying for 45th after shooting one over for the tournament.