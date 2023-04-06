X

    NBA Twitter Split on Nets' 2023-24 City Edition Uniforms Designed by KAWS

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 6, 2023

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 12: The Brooklyn Nets logo is pictured during the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on December 12, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.
    Nic Antaya/Getty Images

    It's safe to say the Brooklyn Nets turned some heads Thursday.

    Brooklyn revealed its 2023-24 City Edition uniforms, which were created by KAWS:

    Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

    Introducing our 2023-24 City Edition uniform, created by KAWS 👀 <a href="https://t.co/JfK9Aw9eAg">pic.twitter.com/JfK9Aw9eAg</a>

    Twitter naturally provided the takes, as some loved the uniforms while others couldn't believe what they were seeing:

    Joe Randazzo @Yankeelibrarian

    Feels like Marshalls designed this

    Matt Williams @MattWi77iams

    Did they create this with Mario Paint? <a href="https://t.co/rKQ2kQTSBx">pic.twitter.com/rKQ2kQTSBx</a>

    Joon Lee @joonlee

    maybe my hypebeast brain is poisoned, but these are really sweet <a href="https://t.co/zCiHFNbllH">https://t.co/zCiHFNbllH</a>

    choc @choc

    Looks terrible from here but it'll probably be clean on court

    Rory Kohlert @Kohlert2

    Yikes

    Tim Ryan🦤 @TheSportsHernia

    An actual cartoon uniform. Put these on Bugs Bunny.

    TRAV B RYAN 🇹🇹🇭🇹♒️🗽 @travbryanmusic

    <a href="https://t.co/McQv9RGe3Y">pic.twitter.com/McQv9RGe3Y</a>

    NYKnicksPodcast @NYKnicksPodcast

    Nets worried players aren't asking to be traded fast enough?

    Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

    These are not NBA quality uniforms. <a href="https://t.co/o0AyZnK9Qa">https://t.co/o0AyZnK9Qa</a>

    Brooklyn Netcast @BrooklynNetcast

    I'm a huge fan of basically all the Nets jerseys but these are just not it at all. <a href="https://t.co/CRFJu9BSOI">https://t.co/CRFJu9BSOI</a>

    cam thomas stan @Kevin43503829

    Unpopular opinion: I like them

    Above The Rim Podcast @jusblaze_513

    These kinda tough 🔥🔥

    dolph @dolphloll

    These r fire ngl

    𝔭𝔞𝔩𝔪 𝔱𝔯𝔢𝔢 𝔭𝔞𝔭𝔦 @TOODAMNG00D

    🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

    If nothing else, a Nets team that has traded away James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving over the past two seasons found itself back in the conversation with the release of these uniforms on Thursday.

    They will look to stay there by surprising in the Eastern Conference playoffs without their previous star power.