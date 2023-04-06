NBA Twitter Split on Nets' 2023-24 City Edition Uniforms Designed by KAWS

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

It's safe to say the Brooklyn Nets turned some heads Thursday.

Brooklyn revealed its 2023-24 City Edition uniforms, which were created by KAWS:

Twitter naturally provided the takes, as some loved the uniforms while others couldn't believe what they were seeing:

If nothing else, a Nets team that has traded away James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving over the past two seasons found itself back in the conversation with the release of these uniforms on Thursday.

They will look to stay there by surprising in the Eastern Conference playoffs without their previous star power.