Jimmy Butler Says Heat Can 'Beat Anybody When We're Playing the Right Way'

As the regular season winds down, the Miami Heat face the likelihood of being in the play-in tournament, though there's a chance they can earn the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

However, Heat star Jimmy Butler said he'd be content with any outcome, as he's confident with his team's ability to compete against anyone.

"I don't give a damn," Butler told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. "I just love playing basketball. We can beat anybody when we're playing the right way. Play-in, here we come. Playoffs, here we come."

The Brooklyn Nets (44-36) currently sit 1.5 games ahead of Miami (42-37) for the sixth seed. Brooklyn earned a 129-100 win when these two met March 25 to complete a 3-0 sweep of their regular-season series.

Miami has won back-to-back games heading into Thursday's showdown against the Philadelphia 76ers (52-27), and the team remains in first place in the Southeast Division. Despite a lack of consistency throughout the year, the Heat are a veteran-laden team that is built for the postseason and doesn't shy away from the ups and downs of competing against other elite squads.

"That's what competition and parity has brought out," Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said. "It's a lot of teams fighting to find that consistency. And we're one of those teams, no doubt about it. We have not been able to get a grip on things. But we have to embrace the struggle, embrace the opportunities and embrace competition."

While the play-in tournament might not be an attractive outcome for some teams, Spoelstra believes his team will benefit from facing the pressure of these win-or-go-home scenarios.

"I think it's been good for the game," he said. "It's one of the better things the league has done in the last decade. You've taken out a lot of the tanking. All of these games having so much meaning; you can't afford to load-manage, to take games off, to take games more seriously than other games. Every game is a playoff game for us."