Raptors' Pascal Siakam Endorses 76ers' Joel Embiid as NBA MVP: 'It Would Be Awesome'

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid hasn't been one to tout himself as this season's NBA MVP, but he recently received an endorsement from another player from a rival team.

During an appearance on The Draymond Green Show, Toronto Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam said he feels the obvious choice for MVP is Embiid. The two of them share a bond as they are both from Cameroon:

"If I had a vote for MVP, it's gotta be my Cameroonian brother, it's gotta be Embiid. He's been doing it for years, but this year, doing it at an incredible level. He's just playing unbelievable basketball, the team is winning, he's doing it on both ends of the floor. And I'm sure there's a lot of other people that deserve it like [Jayson Tatum] or [Nikola Jokic], and all these people. But for me, obviously I might be biased, but at the same time, it would be awesome to see someone from where I'm from win an MVP. That would be crazy, it's crazy inspiration just to know that, man, this is really possible. And not only that I'm biased, I think he also deserves it."

Biases aside, Siakam has every right to believe Embiid will take home the award amid his incredible season. The 29-year-old leads the NBA with 33.3 points per game while also adding 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks.

Embiid put a stamp on his MVP campaign with Tuesday's 52-point, 13-rebound outburst in a win over the Boston Celtics.

The big man will look to keep the momentum going when the Sixers host the Miami Heat on Thursday night.