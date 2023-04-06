X

    Will Levis Holds Private Workout for Colts Brass amid 2023 NFL Draft Rumors

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 04: Quarterback Will Levis of Kentucky participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    The Indianapolis Colts held a private workout with Kentucky quarterback prospect Will Levis on Thursday, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB.

    Per that report, general manager Chris Ballard, head coach Shane Steichen, offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, quarterbacks coach Cam Turner, assistant general manager Ed Dodds and college director Matt Terpening were all in attendance.

