Will Levis Holds Private Workout for Colts Brass amid 2023 NFL Draft Rumors

The Indianapolis Colts held a private workout with Kentucky quarterback prospect Will Levis on Thursday, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB.

Per that report, general manager Chris Ballard, head coach Shane Steichen, offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, quarterbacks coach Cam Turner, assistant general manager Ed Dodds and college director Matt Terpening were all in attendance.

