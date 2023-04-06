Ex-NFL CB Alex Brown Gets 4 Months in Jail for Crash That Injured Charlie Taumoepeau

Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former NFL cornerback Alex Brown was sentenced to four months in jail after entering a nolo contendere plea in connection to a 2021 crash that injured then-Detroit Lions teammate Charlie Taumoepeau, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Brown initially was charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence causing serious injury and two counts of reckless driving causing injury. Per Birkett, the reckless driving charges and one of the operating under the influence charges were dismissed.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.