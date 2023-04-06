Jazz's Lauri Markkanen to Do Mandatory Military Service in Finland During Offseason

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Utah Jazz All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen plans to partake in mandatory military service in Finland during the offseason.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Markkanen said the following about the military requirement and his intention to complete it: "It's mandatory, we have to do it, but at the same time we take pride in it, too. I think it sets an example to serve. And I'm confident I can do it in a way that it's not going to affect my preparation for next season, either."

Every male citizen of Finland is required to complete military service by the age of 30, and Markkanen is 25.

Markkanen had originally planned on doing it last offseason, but when the Cleveland Cavaliers made the play-in tournament, he had to postpone his service.

At 36-43, the Jazz are in 12th place in the Western Conference, 1.5 games out of the final spot in the play-in tournament. If the Jazz don't make the play-in, Markkanen will report to a base in Helsinki on April 17.

Even if the Jazz do make the play-in, Markkanen will begin his service sometime in July.

Per Shelburne, Markkanen will report to the Defence Forces' Sports School, which is where many of Finland's top athletes fulfill their military service.

Markkanen noted that the school aids athletes in ensuring they can remain in playing shape even while they serve, saying: "Of course I'd rather be working out like I normally do [in the offseason], but I've heard they do a good job of combining the two. You're able to do your job working as an athlete and your basic training at the same time."

The 7-footer spent the first four years of his NBA career with the Chicago Bulls after going seventh overall in the 2017 NBA draft. He was traded to the Cavs, and after just one season in Cleveland, he was dealt to Utah as part of the Donovan Mitchell trade during the offseason.

While the trade worked out well for Cleveland since Mitchell has been a dominant force and an All-Star this season, it was beneficial to the Jazz as well.

After putting up solid numbers through his first five NBA seasons, Markkanen truly broke out this season, averaging a career-high 25.6 points, 3.0 three-pointers made and 1.9 assists to go along with 8.6 rebounds.

Markkanen was named an All-Star for the first time and looks to be a key piece of Utah's future.