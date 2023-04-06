Ring of Honor Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and ROH Highlights from April 6

0 of 1

ROH

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of Ring of Honor Wrestling from on April 6.

This is the first post-Supercard of Honor show for the recently relaunched brand, so we can expect to see that event covered with recaps while ROH sets up its next big feuds.

This week's show featured a ton of action, including two big title bouts. Athena, fresh off a successful women's title defense, put the belt on the line again this week, but this time it was Miyu Yayamshita eyeing the gold.

We also saw Katsuyori Shibata put his newly won Pure Championship on the line against Christopher Daniels.

Let's look at everything that went down on Thursday's show.