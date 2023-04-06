Ring of Honor Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and ROH Highlights from April 6

Ring of Honor Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and ROH Highlights from April 6April 6, 2023
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of Ring of Honor Wrestling from on April 6.
This is the first post-Supercard of Honor show for the recently relaunched brand, so we can expect to see that event covered with recaps while ROH sets up its next big feuds.
This week's show featured a ton of action, including two big title bouts. Athena, fresh off a successful women's title defense, put the belt on the line again this week, but this time it was Miyu Yayamshita eyeing the gold.
We also saw Katsuyori Shibata put his newly won Pure Championship on the line against Christopher Daniels.
Let's look at everything that went down on Thursday's show.
Mark Briscoe and Lucha Bros vs. Shane Taylor and Workhorsman
- This was the ROH debut for Henry and Drake. They do not get much exposure in AEW outside of Dark and Elevation, so hopefully, ROH can be another way for them to get some screen time.
- Penta's gear always looks great, but the black, red and white outfit he had on for this bout really stood out.
- Drake and Henry used to have very basic gear but they had done some upgrades in that department. They look like a real team with their matching gear.
- Briscoe's blockbuster on the floor looked good.
- It's always fun to see a guy the size of Drake hit a move like a shining wizard.
The first match of the night featured the brand new ROH tag team champions, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo, teamed up with Mark Briscoe to take on Shane Taylor and The Workhorsmen, JD Drake and Anthony Henry.
Briscoe and Taylor had a tense standoff at first that included some trash-talking. The leader of Shane Taylor Promotions tried to corner him, but Briscoe used some redneck kung fu to take it to him.
What unfolded here was a pretty standard six-man tag match. Both teams had periods of control and all six men had a chance to be the one dishing out the punishment as well as the one taking it.
We didn't see anything groundbreaking in this bout, but that's not a bad thing. In fact, most matches aren't going to produce a truly memorable moment. What matters most is how everyone looked, and all six guys did a good job in this one.
Briscoe scored the win for his team with the Jay Driller to Henry. QT Marshall and Powerhouse Hobbs were shown in the crowd since they have a tag title shot coming up.
Winners: Mark Briscoe and The Lucha Bros
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations