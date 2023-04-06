X

    Nikola Jokić, Nuggets Clinching 1-Seed in West for 1st Time Ever Leaves Fans in Awe

    Adam WellsApril 6, 2023

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets reacts after making a shot during the first half of the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on April 04, 2023 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)
    Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

    The Denver Nuggets will be the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

    Denver locked up the top spot on Wednesday night thanks to the Memphis Grizzlies' 138-131 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. The team's 52 wins are its most since 2018-19 (54) with three games remaining in the regular season.

    Denver Nuggets @nuggets

    Your Denver Nuggets have clinched first place in the West for the first time in franchise history 🤝 <a href="https://t.co/BeBhtd5m9X">pic.twitter.com/BeBhtd5m9X</a>

    Nikola Jokić is arguably the front-runner to win his third consecutive MVP award. He has a chance to finish the season averaging a triple-double, with 24.8 points, 11.9 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game with three games left to play.

    The offense is going to be dangerous with Jokić's playmaking skill combined with Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Michael Porter Jr. all shooting at least 39.8 percent from three-point range.

    If the Nuggets win out, it would give them 55 wins for the first time since going 57-25 in 2012-13. This group will be hoping for a better result than that squad, which lost in the first round as the No. 3 seed to the Golden State Warriors.

    Nuggets fans are very excited about what their team has accomplished so far after locking up the best record in the Western Conference:

    Ralph (52-27) @nahgets_

    <a href="https://t.co/59nfDYo5Cp">pic.twitter.com/59nfDYo5Cp</a>

    Swipa @SwipaCam

    For the first time in FRANCHISE HISTORY the Denver Nuggets will finish the season as the #1 seed in the Western Conference.<br><br>Wow. <a href="https://t.co/nVjA7uzt63">pic.twitter.com/nVjA7uzt63</a>

    🏹 @milehighadi

    The Denver Nuggets are YOUR 1st seed in the western conference!!! <a href="https://t.co/xkvw5xvzYL">pic.twitter.com/xkvw5xvzYL</a>

    Nuggets Nation @NuggetsNationCP

    The Nuggets have clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the first time in franchise history! 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/FT4MypcRxD">pic.twitter.com/FT4MypcRxD</a>

    Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

    Nuggets have been the best team in the conference for most of this season and the No. 1 seed since December. The West playoffs will rightfully run through Denver. Now, it gets real. The last three years have been building to this moment.

    D-Line Co. @DLineCo

    The Nuggets were so much better than the rest of the west that they have just taken a month off and still clinched the 1 seed with 3 games left.

    CT @CTFazio24

    The Denver Nuggets have secured the #1 seed in the western conference for the first time in their history. What a time to be alive 🫡 <a href="https://t.co/34uZ8VfBSp">pic.twitter.com/34uZ8VfBSp</a>

    ₁₅𝕁𝕠𝕜𝕖𝕀𝕟𝔸𝔹𝕠𝕩 🃏 @JokerWRLD

    The Denver Nuggets have clinched the 1 seed for the first time in franchise history.<br><br>They will have home court against any west team they face in the playoffs, and are 33-7 at home this season. <a href="https://t.co/N3CbWLX8Dj">pic.twitter.com/N3CbWLX8Dj</a>

    Jack 🏹📋 @murray_center27

    Nuggets clinch the 1 seed, and only 1 team in the west has a record over .500 on the road. This is likely the best chance of any Nuggets team ever to make the finals

    The vibes weren't great for the Nuggets after an ugly 124-103 loss to the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. Head coach Michael Malone openly questioned his team's toughness after the game.

    "If that's how we're going to play, we'll be out in the first round," Malone told reporters. "When we don't do our jobs, there's accountability. And I speak the truth. I just called our team 'soft,' and I dared someone to challenge me. No one did, because we as a group were soft tonight. I'm not saying we are soft, but tonight, we were."

    The Nuggets did stumble into the No. 1 seed with three losses in their last four games, but they have been the best team in the Western Conference virtually all season. Their 33-7 home record ranks second only to the Grizzlies (35-6) in the west.

    Their 19-20 road record doesn't seem encouraging, except it's the third-best mark among Western Conference teams, behind the Sacramento Kings (25-15), Los Angeles Clippers (20-20) and Los Angeles Lakers (20-21).

    Since the Nuggets are guaranteed four home games in each of the first three rounds of the playoffs, they don't have to be great on the road to make a run to the NBA Finals.