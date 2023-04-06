Russell Westbrook Praised by Fans for Revenge Game as Clippers Beat LeBron, Lakers

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The Los Angeles Clippers earned their 11th straight win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, and nobody savored the 125-118 victory more than Russell Westbrook.

The 2016-17 MVP had 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting to go along with three rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.

Norman Powell led the Clippers with 27 points, while Kawhi Leonard's 25 points were pivotal for his team. Ivica Zubac earned a double-double (17 points, 13 rebounds) as well.

But Westbrook was the headliner, as he got one over on the team that sent him to the Utah Jazz ahead of the trade deadline.

On the other side of the floor, LeBron James scored a game-high 33 points. Jarred Vanderbilt was the only Lakers starter not to score in double figures.

With the loss, the Lakers remain stuck in seventh in the Western Conference at 41-39. They trail the fifth-place Clippers and sixth-place Golden State Warriors by one game with two left to play.

Qualifying for the play-in tournament is a better outcome than it looked like the Lakers were going to have earlier in the season. Their performances have drastically improved since their flurry of moves around the deadline, too.

Still, putting in all of that work only to still finish in seventh or eighth might feel deflating.