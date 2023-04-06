X

    Russell Westbrook Praised by Fans for Revenge Game as Clippers Beat LeBron, Lakers

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 6, 2023

    Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after a defensive stop during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

    The Los Angeles Clippers earned their 11th straight win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, and nobody savored the 125-118 victory more than Russell Westbrook.

    The 2016-17 MVP had 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting to go along with three rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.

    Norman Powell led the Clippers with 27 points, while Kawhi Leonard's 25 points were pivotal for his team. Ivica Zubac earned a double-double (17 points, 13 rebounds) as well.

    But Westbrook was the headliner, as he got one over on the team that sent him to the Utah Jazz ahead of the trade deadline.

    theScore @theScore

    Russ walking out of the arena tonight. 😭<a href="https://t.co/f36pRSHsbl">pic.twitter.com/f36pRSHsbl</a>

    theScore Bet @theScoreBet

    Live footage of Westbrook in the Clippers locker room: <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/1iK3RjXwTw">pic.twitter.com/1iK3RjXwTw</a>

    Billy Martin @TheBillyMartin

    I thought Westbrook was the Laker's problem? 🤣

    The Sporting News @sportingnews

    "Our game plan was for him to shoot the ball. And he made them. He made the shots."<br><br>- Anthony Davis on the Lakers gameplan for Russell Westbrook tonight <a href="https://t.co/jy1SmNphwJ">pic.twitter.com/jy1SmNphwJ</a>

    Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

    Russ is playing this game like it's a revenge game for himself, plus a revenge game on behalf of THT to avenge yesterday's failed revenge game. AK

    Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

    Russ hits a jumper in LeBron's face, points at him. Russ has 12 points on 5-9 shooting.

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Russ got the first laugh.

    Law Murray ❎️ @LawMurrayTheNU

    Russell Westbrook has pointed to LeBron after makes multiple times...

    LA Clippers @LAClippers

    🗣️ RUSS SAID COUNT IT! <a href="https://t.co/R2KizzBoTf">pic.twitter.com/R2KizzBoTf</a>

    Law Murray ❎️ @LawMurrayTheNU

    The Clippers were able to beat the Bulls (and Patrick Beverley) last week and the Lakers (and D'Angelo Russell) this week<br><br>If those were losses, the noise would have been something else when it comes to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlameRuss?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlameRuss</a> <br><br>Day to day league 😶

    On the other side of the floor, LeBron James scored a game-high 33 points. Jarred Vanderbilt was the only Lakers starter not to score in double figures.

    With the loss, the Lakers remain stuck in seventh in the Western Conference at 41-39. They trail the fifth-place Clippers and sixth-place Golden State Warriors by one game with two left to play.

    Eddie Gonzalez @bansky

    I understand all the stated issues and complications for the lakers tonight and that's cool and all. But that's a devastating loss.

    Michael Corvo @michaelcorvoNBA

    LeBron on the importance of the Lakers avoiding the play-in: "Wherever we end up, that's where we end up. It's been like 4,5 seasons in 1 for us. We don't have the luxury of saying, 'This is what we need to do, this is where we're gonna be'…Wherever we fall, we'll be ready."

    Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

    Lakers still have a pretty decent path to 6th. They've got H2H tiebreakers over both Pelicans and Warriors. That would give them the 3-way tiebreaker too if it came to that. Lakers basically just need to win out (Jazz in LA on Sunday) and have Warriors drop one.

    Qualifying for the play-in tournament is a better outcome than it looked like the Lakers were going to have earlier in the season. Their performances have drastically improved since their flurry of moves around the deadline, too.

    Still, putting in all of that work only to still finish in seventh or eighth might feel deflating.