NBA Playoff Standings 2023: Latest Play-in Picture and Predicting Final Seedings

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers delivered a statement win in the Western Conference playoff hunt on Wednesday night.

The Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers to remain in the top six in the West standings and to keep the Lakers in the play-in positions with two games left in the regular season.

The Lakers dropped into a tie with the New Orleans Pelicans on record. They are in front for the No. 7 seed because of their 3-1 head-to-head mark over the Pelicans.

On the other end of the play-in standings, the Dallas Mavericks picked up a vital win behind a tremendous fourth-quarter performance from Kyrie Irving.

Dallas is still on the outside looking in at the Oklahoma City Thunder for 10th place, but the win at least put the Mavs in a position to strike if the Thunder's losing run continues.

The Eastern Conference play-in race got even tamer on Wednesday due to the results involving three of the four teams sitting from seventh to 10th.

The top five seeds in the East are confirmed, and one more Brooklyn Nets victory would confirm all four play-in participants before the final day of the NBA regular season on Sunday.