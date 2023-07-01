Dillon Brooks, Rockets Agree to 4-Year, $80M Contract in Grizzlies Sign-and-Trade

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

The Houston Rockets and Dillon Brooks have agreed to a four-year, $80 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski added the deal will ultimately be a sign-and-trade with the Memphis Grizzlies, who will "generate a substantial trade exception."

Patty Mills will be sent to the Grizzlies as part of the sign-and-trade, according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic. Mills was acquired earlier in the day in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, via Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Brooks spent his first six seasons with the Grizzlies, who acquired the former Oregon star on the night of the 2017 draft after he was selected with the 45th pick.

He averaged 14.3 points on 39.6 percent shooting last year for the second-place Grizzlies, who fell in the first round of the playoffs.

The 27-year-old has been a mainstay in the team's starting lineup for four seasons as they've emerged as a perennial contender in the Western Conference.

Brooks was symbolic of the team's confident attitude, becoming one of the NBA's top antagonists, with the Golden State Warriors notably drawing his ire to the point where he told reporters he owned "real estate" in their heads.

Brooks also trash-talked LeBron James in an interview after the team's Game 2 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in their first-round series.

The rest of the series went poorly for Brooks, who was ejected in Game 3 after hitting James in the groin. He didn't speak with reporters after any of the team's three road losses to the Lakers in Memphis' eventual six-game series loss and ended up shooting just 31.2 percent (23.8 percent from three) en route to 10.5 points per game.

Houston has had a strong start to free agency, already having brought in former Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet on Friday to complement a young stable of talent that features Jalen Green and Amen Thompson, among others.