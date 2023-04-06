Khris Middleton's Status for Bucks' Last 2 Games Uncertain with Knee Injury

AP Photo/Morry Gash

The Milwaukee Bucks ruled forward Khris Middleton out for the remainder of his team's home game against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday because of right knee soreness.

As Eric Nehm of The Athletic noted, Middleton appeared to suffer the injury after shooting a fadeaway jumper in the first minute.

After the game, head coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters Middleton reactivated his prior injury and the player's status was unknown for the final two regular-season games.

Middleton stayed in for most of the first quarter before leaving with 3:36 left. Wesley Matthews replaced him as the Bucks earned the 105-92 win and clinched the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

The 31-year-old Middleton, who is in his 10th season with the Bucks, entered Wednesday averaging 15.5 points on 43.9 percent shooting, 5.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Middleton has dealt with numerous knee issues dating back to last year.

He suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in the first round of the playoffs last year versus the Chicago Bulls and missed the remainder of the Bucks' postseason run, which ended with a seven-game Eastern Conference semifinals loss to the Boston Celtics.

Middleton also missed 18 games with right knee soreness this year from Dec. 17 to Jan. 21. He's routinely sat the first or second game of back-to-back sets since then for rest.

It's been a tough year for the three-time All-Star, who has served as a fantastic wingman alongside superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo when healthy and helped guide the Bucks to the 2020-21 championship.

He's suited up for just 33 games due to knee soreness and a recovery from offseason surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist, which kept him out for Milwaukee's first 20 contests.

Hopefully Middleton will be good to go for the playoffs, which will begin on Saturday, April 15. Milwaukee entered Wednesday needing just one win or one Boston Celtics loss to clinch home-court advantage throughout the postseason.

If Middleton must miss any time, then look for a host of players on the Bucks' deep roster to step up, such as Matthews, Joe Ingles and Jae Crowder.