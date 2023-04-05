X

    Mark Cuban: Luka Dončić Wants to Spend Career with Mavs, 'but We Have to Earn That'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 5, 2023

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 02: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on April 02, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban told reporters on Wednesday that he believes superstar Luka Dončić wants to be with the organization for his entire career before adding, "But we have to earn that."

    Cuban also said he wants pending free agent Kyrie Irving to remain in Dallas:

    Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

    Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving: "I want him to stay." Asked if he's a max player, Cuban says, "I'm not going to negotiate with you."

    Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

    Mark Cuban says re-signing Kyrie Irving is the Mavs' top summer priority. <br><br>Christian Wood? "I'm not going to go through individual players," Cuban said.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.