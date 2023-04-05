Mark Cuban: Luka Dončić Wants to Spend Career with Mavs, 'but We Have to Earn That'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban told reporters on Wednesday that he believes superstar Luka Dončić wants to be with the organization for his entire career before adding, "But we have to earn that."

Cuban also said he wants pending free agent Kyrie Irving to remain in Dallas:

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

