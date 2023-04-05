Mark Cuban Says New Kyrie Irving Contract Eyed by Mavericks: 'We Want to Keep Him'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban told longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein the team wants to re-sign impending free-agent guard Kyrie Irving and that the Mavs traded for him with a "long-term" view behind their decision.



The Mavs paid a hefty price to get Irving from the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 6:

Dallas risks paying that price for less than a half-season with Irving if he leaves the Mavericks in free agency. And the team may never get to see him in playoff action.

As it stands now, the 37-42 Mavericks are at risk of missing the playoffs entirely with the team one half-game back (plus a lost tiebreaker) of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the fourth and final Western Conference play-in tournament spot.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.