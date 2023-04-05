X

    Mark Cuban Says New Kyrie Irving Contract Eyed by Mavericks: 'We Want to Keep Him'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 5, 2023

    Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban told longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein the team wants to re-sign impending free-agent guard Kyrie Irving and that the Mavs traded for him with a "long-term" view behind their decision.

    The Mavs paid a hefty price to get Irving from the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 6:

    Dallas risks paying that price for less than a half-season with Irving if he leaves the Mavericks in free agency. And the team may never get to see him in playoff action.

    As it stands now, the 37-42 Mavericks are at risk of missing the playoffs entirely with the team one half-game back (plus a lost tiebreaker) of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the fourth and final Western Conference play-in tournament spot.

