    Russell Westbrook Rumors: PG Has Been 'Model Citizen' With Clippers

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 5, 2023

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 31: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Clippers and Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on March 31, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee.
    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    Russell Westbrook may have been cast as the fall guy during his ill-fated time with the Los Angeles Lakers, but things have been far smoother during his time with the Los Angeles Clippers.

    "Model citizen, really," a source told Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports. "He helps with younger players, he is good in the locker room, everyone likes him. He is comfortable and it is showing."

