Masters Par 3 Contest 2023: Tom Hoge Tops Bubba Watson, Kurt Kitayama by 1 Shot

Tom Hoge didn't make his Masters debut until age 32, but he's sure making the most of his time at Augusta National.

Hoge won his first Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday, shooting six under to defeat Bubba Watson and Kurt Kitayama by one stroke.

The round included four birdies and a show-stopping hole-in-one on No. 8 that ultimately spurred his victory in the competition:

Of course, Hoge winning the Par 3 Contest does not historically mean good things for the rest of his Masters week. No golfer has ever won the Par 3 Contest and the Masters in the same week.

"Just go out and try and play well," Hoge told reporters when discussing his hopes for Masters week. "We have some crazy weather here forecast, so not really sure what to expect in that regard, but I guess good start here to the week today, so try to keep that going."

Tom Watson is the only player in history to ever be the champion of both events simultaneously, though that came after he won the 1981 Masters. There have been only 12 players who have won the Par 3 and Masters at any point in their career.

Hoge wasn't the only golfer finding the bottom of the cup in one. In fact, Seamus Power became just the third golfer in history to hit back-to-back hole-in-ones.

"It's a dream come true," Power said. "Obviously to get one was special, but to get the second one was a bit surreal. It was an absolute blast out there."

Unfortunately for Power, he played the rest of the course at just one under.

Scottie Scheffler, a favorite heading into this week's tournament, went into the clubhouse with his arms high in the air after completing a rare dunk on No. 9.

Scheffler is currently the +650 favorite to win the event at Augusta, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.