Michael Jordan's Game-Worn Jordan 13s From 1998 NBA Finals Tie Record With $1.8M Bid

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Michael Jordan's game-worn Bred Jordan 13s from Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals has already tied a record with bidding reaching $1.8 million, according to Louisa Ballhaus of the Robb Report.

The auction, which is being run by Sotheby's, began on April 3 and is set to run through April 11. Given how quickly the bids have risen, it is expected that the winning bid will shatter the previous record.

Ballhaus reported that estimates have the potential bidding going up to as much as $4 million. The previous record sale for a pair of sneakers was Kanye West's Nike Air Yeezy prototypes, worn by the musician at the 2008 Grammys, which sold for $1.8 million.

The Bred Jordan 13s are special, however, with Ballhaus noting that they are the only "complete pair of sneakers worn by Jordan during an NBA Finals game to be authenticated."

So if you have about $4 million in loose change lying around your house, go nab yourself a piece of history.