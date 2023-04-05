4 Arrested After F1 Driver Charles Leclerc's Watch Stolen; Valued at $320K

Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Three men and a woman were arrested on Wednesday by Italian authorities after stealing F1 driver Charles Leclerc's Richard Mille 67-02 timepiece in April 2022, per Scooby Axson of USA Today.

The watch is valued at $320,000.

Per that report, "Two people wearing motorcycle helmets approached Leclerc to ask for a photo and autographs and after securing the watch... two suspects escaped on a scooter and two others took off in an SUV."

The robbery took place in Tuscany. Italian authorities shared footage of a car chase that ensued:

Police also said they found two "valuable" watches when searching the home of one of the suspects who was arrested.

Leclerc, 25, has been an F1 driver since 2018 and currently rides for Scuderia Ferrari. He's had a tough start to the season, managing only six points in three races, which has included two retirements.

"I'm frustrated, obviously it's the worst ever start of the season," he told reporters after his crash at the Australian Grand Prix on the first lap. "I mean, only six points, so it's frustrating."

That has caused Leclerc to change his mindset from the long-term goal of winning a championship to more short-term goals on a race-to-race basis.

"For now, instead of thinking about long-term targets, I think just finishing a race without any penalties or issues whatsoever is a priority," he said. "And then take the momentum and see what's possible."

It's been an astonishing start for Leclerc, who finished the 2022 season in second place behind Max Verstappen. For now, however, challenging him for a title seems like a long shot.