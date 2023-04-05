Mavs' Reggie Bullock Shares Video of Private Island He Bought in Belize

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock is not the first NBA player to own multiple homes, but he might be the first to own an island.

Bullock took to Instagram on Wednesday to unveil "Bullock Island," an island in Belize that he purchased and plans to turn into a resort where his family and guests can vacation.

Bullock has long been interested in island investments, as he told Andscape's Marc J. Spears last year: "I've been looking for different things to invest my money in. I found an opportunity down in Belize where I purchased an island that was about five acres that I am going to put resort villas on. It's a vacation spot for me and my family where other people will be able to attend and enjoy different vacation activities."

The 32-year-old reportedly had input from his loved ones before purchasing the island. He visited for the first time during last year's All-Star break, per Spears.

Bullock could be back on his island soon, as the Mavericks (37-42) are in danger of missing the playoffs. Dallas will look to end a three-game skid Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings (48-31).