Baseball Cards: 2023 MLB MVP Front-Runners and Their Must-Own Cards

0 of 10

AP Photo/LM Otero, File

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt won MVP honors last season, and their baseball cards enjoyed a nice value spike in the process.

Who might see a similar surge in price this year?

Ahead we've highlighted the top five MVP candidates from both leagues, according to the preseason odds for each award at Vegas Insider, and three notable cards for each player.

A 1st Bowman card—specifically his 1st Bowman Chrome autograph—has become the most sought-after early card of most players. It generally represents their first card that was released, often coming years before their rookie cards. As such, much of the pricing referenced in this article will reflect 1st Bowman Chrome autographs.

Along with identifying each player's 1st Bowman card, his Topps flagship rookie was also highlighted along with a bargain buy worth considering.