Michigan Transfer Hunter Dickinson Reportedly Will Meet With John Calipari's Kentucky

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After entering the transfer portal last week, former Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson is being eyed by one of the top programs in the nation.

According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Dickinson is set to have a Zoom meeting with Kentucky on Wednesday.

Dickinson has been one of the top centers in the country during his three seasons at Michigan, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors as a freshman and a junior and second-team honors as a sophomore. He was also a consensus second-team All-American after his freshman year in 2021.

This past season, Dickinson started all 34 games for the Wolverines and averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks while shooting 56.0 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from beyond the arc. In his Michigan career, he appeared in 94 games and averaged 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

Kentucky would have an opening at the center position if senior center Oscar Tshiebwe departs. The 2022 National Player of the Year had another strong campaign with averages of 16.5 points and 13.7 rebounds.

The possibility of replacing Tshiebwe with another productive and experienced center like Dickinson is surely an attractive idea for Kentucky head coach John Calipari. The Wildcats were eliminated in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament this year and they haven't made it to the Final Four since 2015.

However, Kentucky will likely have a lot of competition to land Dickinson, as there are many teams looking to contend for a national title next season that could use his services.