NFL Rumors: May 22 Target for Daniel Snyder to Pick Winning Bid for Commanders Sale

The NFL reportedly would like for Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder to choose a winning bidder for the sale of the franchise by the next owners meetings in May.

According to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports, May 22 is the target date for Snyder to make a decision since it marks the start of the next owners meetings and is one day before the Commanders start voluntary organized team activities.

Perez noted that a group led by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils managing partner Josh Harris is the "front-runner" to buy the team.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has been rumored to be interested in buying the Commanders as well, and while he has yet to submit an official bid, Perez reported that he will be given "every opportunity to do so."

The group headlined by Harris, fellow businessman Mitchell Rales and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson has reportedly submitted a bid of $6 billion for the Commanders, while Canadian businessman Steve Apostolopoulos has also bid $6 billion.

A $6 billion sale would mark a new record for an NFL franchise, breaking the current record held by the Denver Broncos, who sold to the Walton-Penner group for $4.65 billion last year.

In 1999, Snyder was the leader of a group that purchased the Commanders for $800 million.

Snyder applied for and received a $450 million debt waiver in 2021 so he could purchase the ownership stake held by his partners.

Since then, Snyder has been under fire for allegedly fostering a toxic work environment and for sexual misconduct allegations.

In February 2022, former Commanders cheerleader and marketing manager Tiffani Johnston said during a congressional roundtable that Snyder once touched her thigh underneath the table at a team dinner and later pushed her toward his limo before his attorney stopped him.

Also, Will Hobson of the Washington Post reported in June that a former Commanders female employee alleged that Snyder sexually assaulted her in 2009. The Commanders paid the woman a $1.6 million settlement, but Snyder denied the allegations and said the payment was made due to the "request of an insurance company."

In July 2021, the NFL fined the Commanders $10 million after attorney Beth Wilkinson was hired by the NFL to conduct an investigation into the Commanders and determined Snyder played a role in creating a toxic work environment.

The NFL also ordered Snyder at the time to surrender control of the Commanders to his wife, Tanya Snyder.

Daniel Snyder has largely been out of the public eye since then, and all signs point toward his tenure as owner of the Commanders officially coming to an end some time in 2023.