Bill Self '100% Positive' He Will Coach Kansas Next Season After Heart Procedure

Bill Self has put any speculation about his future as the head coach of the Kansas Jayhawks to rest.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Self said he is "100 percent positive" he will be back for the "upcoming season at the University of Kansas and hopefully many beyond that."

Self didn't coach in the Big 12 tournament after undergoing a procedure to treat blocked arteries in his heart. He also missed both of Kansas' NCAA tournament games, and the Jayhawks ultimately lost to Arkansas in the second round.

