NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Quentin Johnston Visits Cowboys, Chiefs; Will Meet with Ravens

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, former TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston is receiving attention from teams hoping to contend for a title next season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Johnston already visited the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys earlier this week, and he is scheduled to visit the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.

Johnston entered the draft after a breakout junior season in which he recorded 60 catches for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns. During his workout at TCU's pro day last Thursday, he ran the 40-yard dash in the 4.51-4.54 range. At 6'3" and 212 pounds, he has the ideal size for the position, which makes him an attractive prospect to teams in need of a big-bodied receiver.

B/R's NFL Scouting Department ranked Johnston as the No. 10 overall prospect and No. 1 wideout in this year's draft class in the most recent big board. B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen described him as "a complete athlete" who "has surprising flexibility and stop-and-start ability for a player his size, showing the athletic traits to win all over the field with different kinds of routes."

The Chiefs will be looking to defend their Super Bowl title when the 2023 season begins, but they had some major turnover at the receiver position after losing JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman in free agency. The Cowboys are looking for a wideout to pair alongside star receiver CeeDee Lamb. The Ravens have been in need of a No. 1 receiver for years and will be looking to improve their offense in hopes of appeasing star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who received the non-exclusive franchise tag this offseason and requested a trade last month.

All three teams will undoubtedly benefit from adding Johnston, as he has the tools to step in and be an immediate contributor in any offense.