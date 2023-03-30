Quentin Johnston Pro Day: Top Highlights, Reaction from TCU Star's Pre-Draft Workout

Quentin Johnston Pro Day: Top Highlights, Reaction from TCU Star's Pre-Draft WorkoutMarch 30, 2023
TCU's pro day went down on Thursday with all 32 NFL teams in attendance.
The Horned Frogs have numerous draft prospects, including guard Steve Avila and cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. However, none are more touted than wide receiver Quentin Johnston, a potential Round 1 pick.
Johnston caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns for the national championship finalist Horned Frogs last year.
He had some monster games, including a 14-catch, 206-yard, one-touchdown performance against Kansas and a six-reception, 163-yard, one-touchdown outing versus Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
On Thursday, Johnston measured 6'3" and 212 pounds. He also did the 40 alongside some drills and ran routes as well.
Sources varied regarding his fastest 40-yard dash time, per Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network and Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy:
Chris Trapasso @ChrisTrapasso
At the TCU Pro Day, Quentin Johnston ran in the 4.49 - low 4.50 range per <a href="https://twitter.com/garrettpodell?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@garrettpodell</a> <br><br>With a more complete athletic profile (& factoring in size), Justin McCareins = pretty close size/athleticism comp for Johnston. I dig it. <br><br>Good, underrated player from McNair era Titans.
Garrett Podell @garrettpodell
On his second run at TCU Pro Day, WR Quentin Johnston ran a 4.50 flat unofficially. <br><br>First run: 4.49 unofficial<br>Second run: 4.50 unofficial <br><br>Not too shabby for a guy who measured at 6'3, 212 pounds today. <a href="https://t.co/oaSqYik2ir">pic.twitter.com/oaSqYik2ir</a>
Johnston attended last month's NFL Scouting Combine but did not run the 40.
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were in attendance at this pro day and hosted Johnston for dinner as well.
Ralph Vacchiano @RalphVacchiano
If you are a receiver rated anywhere near the first round, you can expect Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll to be at your Pro Day, and you can expect a nice dinner.<br><br>Today's edition: TCU WR Quentin Johnston. <a href="https://t.co/nBRUGjx792">https://t.co/nBRUGjx792</a>
Art Stapleton @art_stapleton
Daboll and Giants GM Joe Schoen are in attendance with eyes on TCU WR Quentin Johnston. As they did with Zay Flowers and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Daboll and Schoen went to Pro Day Eve dinner with Johnston last night, per source. <a href="https://t.co/LT0z5WbMg5">https://t.co/LT0z5WbMg5</a>
He also met with the New England Patriots and was spotted speaking with head coach Bill Belichick.
PGS NEST @NestPgs
TCU WR Quentin Johnston on his pre-draft meeting with the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a>:<br><br>"It was very fun and exciting. Everybody was happy to see me. But, It went smooth, we had a good conversation and I felt pretty confident coming out of that meeting."<br><br>(Via: <a href="https://twitter.com/NBCSBoston?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBCSBoston</a>) <a href="https://t.co/2pD2GW1Hdu">pic.twitter.com/2pD2GW1Hdu</a>
Johnston had a little trouble connecting with quarterback Max Duggan on deep balls but snagged this one here:
He also went through numerous drills in front of a litany of scouts and NFL personnel:
The B/R NFL Scouting Department ranks Johnston first among wideouts and 10th overall on its latest big board.