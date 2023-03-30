Quentin Johnston Pro Day: Top Highlights, Reaction from TCU Star's Pre-Draft Workout

Set Number: X164269 TK1

TCU's pro day went down on Thursday with all 32 NFL teams in attendance.

The Horned Frogs have numerous draft prospects, including guard Steve Avila and cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. However, none are more touted than wide receiver Quentin Johnston, a potential Round 1 pick.

Johnston caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns for the national championship finalist Horned Frogs last year.

He had some monster games, including a 14-catch, 206-yard, one-touchdown performance against Kansas and a six-reception, 163-yard, one-touchdown outing versus Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

On Thursday, Johnston measured 6'3" and 212 pounds. He also did the 40 alongside some drills and ran routes as well.

Sources varied regarding his fastest 40-yard dash time, per Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network and Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy:

Johnston attended last month's NFL Scouting Combine but did not run the 40.

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were in attendance at this pro day and hosted Johnston for dinner as well.

He also met with the New England Patriots and was spotted speaking with head coach Bill Belichick.

Johnston had a little trouble connecting with quarterback Max Duggan on deep balls but snagged this one here:

He also went through numerous drills in front of a litany of scouts and NFL personnel:

The B/R NFL Scouting Department ranks Johnston first among wideouts and 10th overall on its latest big board.