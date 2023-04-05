White Sox OF Eloy Jiménez Placed on 10-Day IL with Hamstring Injury

Matt Dirksen/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Eloy Jiménez on the 10-day injured list with a low-grade left hamstring strain.

The move is retroactive on April 4. In a corresponding move, the White Sox recalled infielder Jake Burger from Triple-A Charlotte.

Injuries have plagued Jiménez over the last two seasons, costing him 235 games and halting his rise as one of the most promising young sluggers in baseball. He finished fourth in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2019 and won a Silver Slugger in the abbreviated 2020 season.

Since then, it's been a never-ending string of injuries that's made it difficult for the White Sox to rely on having him in the lineup.

Jiménez was hitting .211/.318/.316 without a home run and three runs batted in over his first five appearances this season. The White Sox even attempted to keep Jiménez healthy by starting him at designated hitter and keeping him out of the outfield.

While this injury isn't expected to keep him out of the lineup for an extended period, it's the latest setback in what has to be a frustrating situation for Jiménez and the White Sox.

Gavin Sheets will likely get the most extended work at the DH spot.