NBA MVP Odds 2023: 76ers' Joel Embiid Heavy Favorite After Scoring 52 vs. Celtics

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid dropped 52 points in Tuesday's win over the Boston Celtics, which might have been the signature performance he needed to secure the 2022-23 NBA MVP award.

The sportsbooks in Las Vegas apparently agree, as Embiid's odds to take home his first MVP have skyrocketed to -750 (bet $750 to win $100):

Throughout this season, Embiid faced some stiff competition for the award from Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, both of whom have won two MVPs.

However, the Sixers big man pulled away on Tuesday with a dominant performance to cap off an incredible season. After the win over the Celtics, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers declared, "The MVP race is over."

Embiid leads the league with 33.3 points per game to go along with 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals.

The Sixers will be back in action on Thursday against the Miami Heat, which should give Embiid another chance to further cement his MVP campaign.