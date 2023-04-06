MLB's Biggest Winners and Losers from Week 1 of 2023 Season

0 of 10

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

As soon as it came, there it went. The first week of the 2023 Major League Baseball season is over, leaving us knowing a little more than we did before.

Were there winners? You bet there were winners. But also losers, because all coins have two sides.

We've picked out the teams, people and, oh, let's call them developments that won and lost the opening week of the 2023 MLB season. It's technically a list of 10 split evenly between the two sides, but some slides consist of multiple teams and players.

To kick things off, let's start with the most literal winner in baseball right now.