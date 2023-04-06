Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets for Teams Without 1st-Round Picks

0 of 5

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The NFL draft is arguably the most exciting time on the yearly league calendar, because hope springs eternal for all 32 teams.

All a franchise needs to do is select that one prospect who quickly develops into a difference-maker. Typically, those expectations fall heavily on whomever hears their name called in the first round.

But not every team has the luxury of a pick in the opening frame. This year, five organizations—the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers—aren't scheduled to select until Day 2.

Maybe the frenzy over their eventual selections hasn't reached the same peak as others around the league, but they're still positioned to make their rosters better with smart draft decisions.

The possibilities are extensive based on being further down the board. To pick specific draft targets for each of those organization not in the first round, this article marries team needs, reported prospect interest and the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's latest draft board—which debuts this Friday, April 7.

If you're a fan of the aforementioned squads, keep these names in mind as excellent fits who could immediately help your favorite team.