Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets for Teams Without 1st-Round PicksApril 6, 2023
Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets for Teams Without 1st-Round Picks
The NFL draft is arguably the most exciting time on the yearly league calendar, because hope springs eternal for all 32 teams.
All a franchise needs to do is select that one prospect who quickly develops into a difference-maker. Typically, those expectations fall heavily on whomever hears their name called in the first round.
But not every team has the luxury of a pick in the opening frame. This year, five organizations—the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers—aren't scheduled to select until Day 2.
Maybe the frenzy over their eventual selections hasn't reached the same peak as others around the league, but they're still positioned to make their rosters better with smart draft decisions.
The possibilities are extensive based on being further down the board. To pick specific draft targets for each of those organization not in the first round, this article marries team needs, reported prospect interest and the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's latest draft board—which debuts this Friday, April 7.
If you're a fan of the aforementioned squads, keep these names in mind as excellent fits who could immediately help your favorite team.
Los Angeles Rams
Initial Selection: 36th
Options: S Brian Branch, Alabama; Edge Will McDonald IV, Iowa State; OG Steve Avila, TCU
The Los Angeles Rams haven't made a first-round selection since the 2016 class, so they're not exactly in uncharted territory.
While the Rams still lack a first-rounder because of Matthew Stafford's acquisition, Los Angeles sits near the top of the second frame, and it should be considered a valuable selection. A first-round-caliber player will likely fall into the team's lap.
Alabama's Brian Branch is the class' top-rated safety. To be fair, the position class can be considered weak overall. However, landing a top prospect at a position of need would be the best-case scenario for the Rams, who lost both of last year's starters—Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott—in free agency.
Branch is a modern hybrid with the capability of playing all over a defense and even lining up at corner. The defensive back's biggest issue is he lacks a top gear with a 4.58-second 40-yard dash.
Iowa State's Will McDonald IV is another fringe first-round talent who can immediately help in a weakened area.
Los Angeles' current crop of edge-rushers are scary (and not in a good way). None of the outside linebackers on the team's roster managed to get a sack last season. McDonald leaves Iowa State as a three-time, first-team All-Big 12 performer with 27 sacks and 33.5 tackles for loss over the last three seasons. The 23-year-old prospect can add some pass-rushing juice, though he may struggle at the point of attack.
TCU's Steve Avila can provide some flexibility if the Rams concentrate on protecting Stafford, since he can play all three interior positions.
Miami Dolphins
Initial Selection: 51st
Options: TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa; IOL John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota; RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
The Miami Dolphins had two first-round picks but gave them away for completely different reasons.
The team's original opening selection had to be stripped by the league offices after an independent investigation ruled the organization violated the NFL's tampering rules. Then, general manager Chris Grier traded the pick Miami acquired as part of the previous Trey Lance deal to the Denver Broncos for Bradley Chubb.
Grier will be waiting well into the second round before he can finally pull the trigger to help an already talented team. But a few areas could use improvement, starting at tight end after Mike Gesicki signed with the rival New England Patriots.
The Kyle Shanahan-inspired offense Mike McDaniel employs operates at peak efficiency with a true threat at tight end. Currently, the Dolphins don't have one. Sam LaPorta is the latest to come out of Iowa's pipeline.
Think about the tight ends who came out of Iowa over the last two decades: T.J. Hockenson. Noah Fant, George Kittle, Tony Moeaki and Dallas Clark. LaPorta holds the school record for receiving yards and receptions by a tight end. He's a work-in-progress as a blocker, but he fits Miami to a T.
More of an emphasis can be placed on protecting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, too. If John Michael Schmitz is available, he can start his professional career at guard before moving over to center since Connor Williams is on the last year of his contract.
Running back is a position that can be addressed later, of course. But UCLA's Zach Charbonnet is a slashing runner who could excel in the Dolphins' outside-zone system.
Denver Broncos
Initial Selection: 67th
Options: IOL Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin; CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami; S Jammie Robinson, Florida State
The Russell Wilson trade is on the trajectory to be one of the worst in professional sports history, but the Denver Broncos have a chance to turn it around with new head coach Sean Payton leading the way.
Payton's coaching can only go so far, though. The roster will have to improve to help maximize what the Broncos get out of their veteran quarterback.
This offseason, the organization concentrated heavily on the trenches with the signing of right tackle Mike McGlinchey, guard Ben Powers and defensive lineman Zach Allen.
Wisconsin's Joe Tippmann is a highly athletic center prospect with the type of frame (6'6", 313 lbs) not often seen at the position. Tippmann entered the Badgers program as an offensive tackle and he doesn't quite have two full years starting at center under his belt. But his versatility would create numerous options for the Broncos, including having Tippmann replace Lloyd Cushenberry III at center or having Quinn Meinerz move back to center to allow Tippmann to play guard.
Tippmann may not be available with the 67th pick or the Broncos could decide to go in another direction. The secondary could use more reinforcements. Miami's Tyrique Stevenson and Florida State's Jammie Robinson provide different skill sets but both fit.
With Ronald Darby gone, Stevenson can join Pat Surtain II, Damarri Mathis and K'Waun Williams in the cornerback room. The early entrant should immediately contribute as part of the rotation in Vance Joseph's defensive scheme. Or, Robinson can help offset the loss of veteran safety Kareem Jackson, who remains a free agent.
Cleveland Browns
Initial Selection: 74th
Options: DT Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida; Edge Zach Harrison, Ohio State; LB Noah Sewell, Oregon
The Cleveland Browns weren't as close as they thought they were a season ago. The franchise now enters a make-or-break campaign.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski already replaced defensive coordinator Joe Woods and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer with Jim Schwartz and Bubba Ventrone, respectively.
The front office also addressed specific problem areas, particularly on defense, with the acquisitions of defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, edge-defender Ogbo Okoronkwo and safety Juan Thornhill.
But the defense isn't complete. Multiple spots can still be upgraded. However, the team isn't on the board until the third round because of the Deshaun Watson and Elijah Moore trades.
Defensive tackle has already been improved after serving as open freeway for opposing offenses to control the middle of the field. Florida's Gervon Dexter Sr. is a big and long-bodied interior defender (6'6", 310 lbs) with the athleticism to win regularly against centers. The 21-year-old has a good motor and can form a strong and flexible duo alongside Tomlinson.
If the Browns were to reinforce the edge, Ohio State's Zach Harrison fits the body type Cleveland prefers. Much like Dexter, he's a taller and longer option at nearly 6'6" and 274 pounds. He can rotate at defensive end and reduce inside for certain sub-packages.
Maybe general manager Andrew Berry finally decides to solve the longstanding issue at middle linebacker. Anthony Walker Jr. is a fine starter, when healthy, but he's now on his third straight one-year deal. Oregon's Noah Swell is a powerful downhill defender who fits the team's age and athletic preferences for draft picks.
San Francisco 49ers
Initial Selection: 99th
Options: OT Wanya Morris, Oklahoma; CB Riley Moss, Iowa; WR Puka Nacua, BYU
The San Francisco 49ers will be the last team to make their initial selection in the 2023 NFL draft (unless some type of trade occurs). The Niners aren't scheduled to select until the 99th overall pick. The pick itself is a compensatory selection awarded as part of the NFL's effort to promote equal employment opportunities for high-level positions.
San Francisco's original first-, second- and third-round selections were traded away as part of the Trey Lance and Christian McCaffrey deals. But the 49ers received a hefty seven compensatory picks to fill out their draft class.
A few potential matches make a lot of sense even this far down the list.
After Mike McGlinchey left the 49ers to join the Denver Broncos on a five-year, $87.5 million free-agent contract, right tackle isn't settled. Colton McKivitz is currently projected as the starter.
Competition should come in the form of a talented rookie, like Oklahoma's Wanya Morris. The former 5-start recruit, who play for Tennessee in 2019 and '20, started 25 career games between left and right tackle. Morris has the power and athleticism to start at either spot (left tackle could open up if Trent Williams retires in the next few years) as long as he cleans up his technique and inconsistencies.
Iowa's Riley Moss was a two-time, first-team All-Big Ten selection. He's an exceptional athlete and disciplined coverage corner. He can help offset the loss of Emmanuel Moseley, who played in only five games last season because of a torn ACL but was a dependable corner overall for San Francisco in his 33 starts from 2019 to 2022.
BYU's Puka Nacua is yet another potential gadget player for Kyle Shanahan's position-less approach to offensive football. He's a weapon whose touches can be manufactured in a variety of ways.