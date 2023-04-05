NBA Rumors: Wes Unseld Jr. Won't Be Fired, Will Remain Wizards' HC In 2023-24 Season

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

Despite missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season, Wes Unseld Jr.'s status as head coach of the Washington Wizards doesn't appear to be in jeopardy.

Per The Athletic's Josh Robbins, Unseld is expected to return for the 2023-24 season.

"He is our coach moving forward," Wizards president and general manager Tommy Sheppard told Robbins.

The Wizards were officially eliminated from playoff and play-in tournament contention with Sunday's 118-109 loss to the New York Knicks.

There were certainly indications going into the game that Washington wasn't exerting itself to get to the No. 10 seed. Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porziņģis, Kyle Kuzma and Monte Morris all sat out against the Knicks.

It was likely a strategic decision by the Wizards front office because they owe a top-14 protected pick to the Houston Rockets as part of the John Wall-Russell Westbrook trade. The pick will now defer to 2024 and is top-12 protected.

Unseld signed a four-year contract to become Washington's head coach in July 2021. It was a homecoming for the 47-year-old, whose father, Wes Unseld Sr., spent 21 seasons with the Wizards between his time as a player and coach.

The younger Unseld began his coaching career as an assistant with the Wizards from 2005 to '11. He also had stints with the Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets before getting his first shot as a head coach with Washington.

The Wizards have gone 69-92 in two seasons with Unseld. They have made the playoffs once in the past five seasons and haven't won a postseason series since 2017.

Washington still has three games remaining before closing out the 2022-23 campaign. It will play the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Wednesday night before returning home to host the Miami Heat on Friday and the Rockets on Sunday.