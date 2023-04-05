AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 5

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Amid a common rivalry with The Outcasts, AEW World Women's champion Jamie Hayter and top contender, Riho, clashed in one of three title bouts Wednesday on Dynamite.

The match joined a high-stakes tag team title match between The Gunns and FTR, and the latest AEW World Trios Championship defense by The House of Black, on a broadcast that continued the company's steady build toward its Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday, May 29.

Did any titles change hands, how did those matches affect the build to the upcoming Las Vegas spectacular, and what major announcement did Tony Khan have for the wrestling world?

Find out with this recap of the April 5 TBS presentation.