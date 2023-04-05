NBA Playoff Picture 2023: Updated Play-in Standings, Predictions After April 4

1 of 2

1. Milwaukee (57-22)

2. Boston (54-25)

3. Philadelphia (52-27)

4. Cleveland (50-30)

5. New York (46-33)

6. Brooklyn (43-36)

Play-In Positions

7. Miami (42-37)

8. Atlanta (40-39)

9. Toronto (40-39)

10. Chicago (38-41)

Brooklyn left the door open for Miami to sneak into the No. 6 seed with its home loss to Minnesota.

The Nets fell by five points despite a 30-point effort from Spencer Dinwiddie. They head to Detroit on Wednesday with a one-game lead over the Heat.

The one-game gap gives off the impression that the Nets and Heat will be locked in a tight battle for the next five days, but Brooklyn holds a clear advantage.

Brooklyn will be expected to beat the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday and then produce the same result against the Orlando Magic on Friday.

Miami needs the Nets to go 1-2 in order to jump them with a perfect finish. That seems unlikely given the Nets' next two opponents.

That should settle the Heat into the No. 7 seed, where they would need one home win over the No. 8 seed to qualify for the postseason.

The Atlanta Hawks took a big step in the No. 8 seed race with a road win over the Chicago Bulls without Trae Young on Tuesday.

The 123-105 victory gave the Hawks a clear path to visit to Miami next week. They need to match the Toronto Raptors' record for the rest of the regular season.

Toronto plays consecutive road games against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday and Friday. Those games are still meaningful to Boston since it is two games ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 2 seed.

Atlanta could just need a 1-2 record against the Washington Wizards, Sixers and Celtics to retain the No. 8 seed. That makes Wednesday's game with the Wizards even more opponent.

Chicago seems stuck in the No. 10 seed after its loss to Atlanta. The Bulls are two games back of the Hawks and Raptors and they do not have to worry about any challengers beneath them. Orlando's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers secured Chicago's play-in berth.

The Bulls are not expected to gain ground on Atlanta or Toronto since they visit the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks for their next two games.

Play-In Predictions: 7. Miami, 8. Atlanta, 9. Toronto, 10. Chicago