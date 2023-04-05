Jimmy Butler Picks 76ers' Joel Embiid as NBA MVP: 'Should've Been MVP Last Year Too'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Joel Embiid put up 52 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in a 103-101 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, another feather in the cap of his MPV bid.

And his former teammate and good friend, Jimmy Butler, has more than seen enough.

"Joel's the MVP," he told reporters after Embiid's huge performance. "He should've been MVP last year too."

It was Nikola Jokić who instead earned that distinction last season for the second straight time. Embiid was the runner-up, for the second straight time.

But the sentiment appears to be heading in Embiid's direction for this year's award. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers believed his superstar center ended the conversation Tuesday night.

"What we did right was Joel Embiid," he told reporters after the game. "The MVP race is over... the man just scored half of our points in an NBA game."