    76ers' Joel Embiid Ends MVP Debate for Fans with 52 in Win vs. Jayson Tatum, Celtics

    Doric SamApril 5, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 4: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers handles the ball during the game against the Boston Celtics on April 4, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has been regarded as one of the favorites to win NBA MVP throughout this season, and he may have just cemented that victory with Tuesday's performance against the Boston Celtics.

    The league's leading scorer showcased his dominance by dropping 52 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and two blocks to lead the Sixers to a 103-101 win over the Celtics to the delight of home fans at Wells Fargo Center. Embiid was wildly efficient, shooting 20-of-25 from the field and 12-of-13 from the free-throw line.

    Embiid's showing comes after he was outperformed by Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in Sunday's loss. The 29-year-old clearly wanted to make a statement, and he did just that.

    Fans on Twitter couldn't help but shower Embiid with some well-deserved praise after his dominant effort against Boston:

    Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier

    Embiid's got a 50-piece against the Celtics while Jokic is working toward double-digit TOs in a loss to the worst team in the NBA. Might be the sliding-door moment in the closest MVP race in memory.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JOEL EMBIID THROWS IT DOWN 😤 <a href="https://t.co/FfFY8ho3iL">pic.twitter.com/FfFY8ho3iL</a>

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Joel Embiid is the slam dunk MVP.

    Zach Ertz @ZERTZ_86

    Embiid is legit unstoppable. He scores whenever he wants

    Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

    Upon hearing Joel Embiid put a 50 burger on the Celtics, Jimmy Butler: "Joel's the MVP. He should've been MVP last year too."

    Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks

    Embiid getting literally zero help while carrying the Sixers on both ends of the court against a top 3 team in the NBA<br><br>If he doesn't win the MVP award this year just stop giving it out

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    With 24 points at half against the Celtics, Joel Embiid now has 2,134 points this season.<br><br>That is the most in a season by a center since Shaquille O'Neal's MVP season in 1999-2000 (2,344). <a href="https://t.co/Xpk8d5OeGl">pic.twitter.com/Xpk8d5OeGl</a>

    Ballislife Bets @BallislifeBets

    Joel Embiid has 38 POINTS on just 19 shots against the Celtics tonight 🤯🤯<br><br>Embiid is currently the odds-on favorite (-250) to take home his first MVP award this season 🏆<a href="https://t.co/CirMbqXZmy">pic.twitter.com/CirMbqXZmy</a>

    HTB ♨️ @HenryTheBlasian

    Yea just give Embiid the MVP <a href="https://t.co/DPHUhs5t5o">pic.twitter.com/DPHUhs5t5o</a>

    JJ Gruden @TakingThePoint5

    It's not even up for debate anymore -<br><br>Embiid is the MVP.

    John Clark @JClarkNBCS

    MVP chants for Joel Embiid<br><br>38 points 🔥🔥<br>15-19 <a href="https://t.co/mRyVZI7TaE">pic.twitter.com/mRyVZI7TaE</a>

    HoodieBev  @HoodieBev

    Joel Embiid has over half the Sixers points going into the 4th quarter while carrying their defense<br><br>MVP. <a href="https://t.co/W2X62icl3T">pic.twitter.com/W2X62icl3T</a>

    Bryan Toporek @btoporek

    Embiid's MVP odds are going through the roof after that game, good lord <a href="https://t.co/MD6dGqDNly">pic.twitter.com/MD6dGqDNly</a>

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    Joel Embiid made a STATEMENT tonight 😤<br><br>52 PTS<br>13 REB <br>6 AST <br>20/25 FG <br><br>MVP. <a href="https://t.co/LeuoZd3LzM">pic.twitter.com/LeuoZd3LzM</a>

    Sean Little @ChicagoFlow

    MVP talk is over. Embiid tucked it away with this national TV performance.

    There have been many viable MVP candidates this season, such as Antetokounmpo and Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić. However, Embiid has been in a class of his own throughout the year.

    The star big man entered Tuesday with averages of 33.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 54.2 percent from the field. His offensive prowess has been matched by his defensive effort, as he's been an anchor in the paint for Philadelphia's third-ranked unit.

    After Tuesday's victory, the Sixers (52-27) have a slight chance of overtaking the Celtics (54-25) for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

    Embiid and Philadelphia will look to keep the momentum going when they return to action on Thursday against the Miami Heat (42-37).