X

    Nuggets' Jamal Murray Exits vs. Rockets with Thumb Injury, Doesn't Return

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 5, 2023

    DENVER, CO - APRIL 2: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets moves the ball during the game against the Golden State Warriors on April 2, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

    Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray suffered a right thumb sprain during his team's road game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

    Murray left with 9:31 remaining in the second quarter. Denver initially listed Murray as questionable to return before he was eventually ruled out.

    The 26-year-old posted two points and four assists in nine minutes before exiting. Bruce Brown replaced him in the lineup to begin the second half with the rest of the starting five.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.