Nuggets' Jamal Murray Exits vs. Rockets with Thumb Injury, Doesn't Return

Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray suffered a right thumb sprain during his team's road game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

Murray left with 9:31 remaining in the second quarter. Denver initially listed Murray as questionable to return before he was eventually ruled out.

The 26-year-old posted two points and four assists in nine minutes before exiting. Bruce Brown replaced him in the lineup to begin the second half with the rest of the starting five.

