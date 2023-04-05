8 MLB Trades to Shift the Balance of Power in 2023

0 of 8

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It's too early in the MLB season for overreactions. We will watch the games and analyze them passionately, with an understanding that plenty will change between now and when the games matter.

The time should start around the trade deadline, as enough sample size is available to distinguish contenders from the rest.

There are also moves teams could make at the deadline that could separate them from the pack.

In this exercise, we take a look at trades that would shift the balance of power in 2023. These are considered moves to bump good teams into favorites and average teams into contenders.