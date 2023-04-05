8 MLB Trades to Shift the Balance of Power in 2023

8 MLB Trades to Shift the Balance of Power in 2023April 5, 2023
It's too early in the MLB season for overreactions. We will watch the games and analyze them passionately, with an understanding that plenty will change between now and when the games matter.
The time should start around the trade deadline, as enough sample size is available to distinguish contenders from the rest.
There are also moves teams could make at the deadline that could separate them from the pack.
In this exercise, we take a look at trades that would shift the balance of power in 2023. These are considered moves to bump good teams into favorites and average teams into contenders.
Amed Rosario to Atlanta
Amed Rosario and the Guardians have initiated talks of a contract extension, The Athletic reported last month.
Cleveland's shortstop, who led the American League in triples last season, in the final year of club control. Rosario also plays at a position of depth for the Guardians, who have a long list of middle infield prospects climbing through the ranks.
While Atlanta did not re-sign Dansby Swanson or make a big splash at shortstop in free agency, it could still trade for one.
If Rosario's extension talks with Cleveland go nowhere and Atlanta's looking to make power balance shifting moves like it did in the 2021 World Series run, then this is another trade that makes sense.
Lance Lynn to St. Louis Cardinals
A Lance Lynn-Cardinals reunion is perfect if the White Sox falter and St. Louis is in contention, which was the case last year.
Lynn, 35, is in the final year of his contract and still a very useful starting pitcher. He wasn't great in his 2023 debut against the Astros, giving up two earned runs, a homer and four walks in 5.2 innings.
But he was elite as recently as 2021 and dealt with injury last season. The Cardinals shouldn't have a problem scoring runs, but are lacking in their rotation compared to NL contenders like Atlanta, the Mets, Phillies, Padres and Dodgers.
The question is what St. Louis would be willing to give up. The White Sox would be wise to ask for Tommy Edman, but the Cardinals might prefer to deal from their outfield surplus with Dylan Carlson, Alec Burleson and Juan Yepez.
Gleyber Torres to Los Angeles Dodgers
Just in case the Dodgers don't want to continue with the Miguel combination in their middle infield—both Rojas and Vargas—they could target a two-time All-Star who had a bounceback season in 2022 after a couple of down years.
Gleyber Torres, who hit 24 home runs last year with career-bests in exit velocity and hard-hit rate, also provides a more flexible DH option for the Dodgers than J.D. Martinez.
There is an awkward fit of not being able to get Will Smith's bat in the lineup when he's not catching, because 35-year-old Martinez is exclusively hitting. The Dodgers could trade Martinez, but acquire Torres, who would be able to play second base when Smith is DH.
Martinez is still a good hitter, but Torres would upgrade the Dodgers' options at both second base and DH. It's possible the time has passed for the Yankees to trade Torres, who's been in trade rumors before, and they hold onto him. But it is a logical fit for the Dodgers, who have as much prospect ammunition as anyone to trade for a player.
Corey Kluber to Baltimore Orioles
The Orioles won't shock anyone this season if they are competitive and fighting for a wild-card spot at the end of the season. But it would be surprising to see them make a run with their current rotation.
Their best starters are Kyle Gibson and Dean Kremer. Kyle Bradish left Monday's start in the second inning after taking a 104 mph liner to his foot.
Adding Corey Kluber would give the Orioles a solid enough starter to elevate them from a .500 team to a playoff team.
The Orioles have already gotten a close look at Kluber's skills, though that might not have piqued their trade interest. Baltimore just beat Boston in Kluber's Opening Day start at Fenway Park, partly because of his lack of command.
Still, the Orioles could use Kluber for what he brings to the mound and as a veteran presence around their young rotation. While Kluber is an aging two-time Cy Young Award winner—he turns 37 this month—he led all of the majors last year with the fewest walks per nine innings and was third in strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Bryan Reynolds to Houston Astros
Center field is still considered one of the few weak spots on the World Series champion Astros.
Despite making key plays in center field during the championship run, Chas McCormick has been unable to secure the everyday job. Instead, he's splitting time with Jake Meyers in center and in left when Yordan Alvarez is DH'ing.
Trading for Bryan Reynolds would put an end to the platoon and help separate the Astros even further from the rising Mariners in the AL West.
As far as a return for the Pirates, the Astros don't exactly have the strongest farm system despite the fact that they constantly find undervalued young talent (just look at their rotation).
Catcher prospect Korey Lee was left off Houston's Opening Day roster so he could get more playing time in Triple-A, new GM Dana Brown told reporters. Perhaps that decision was also made to showcase him for a trade that would help the Astros fill a need.
Corbin Burnes to Toronto Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays feature an impressive and talented rotation, but what if that group does not perform as well as it should? Well, we've gotten an early look at just that, as Toronto's starters amassed an 8.87 ERA over the first five games of the season.
The Blue Jays won Opening Day against the Cardinals, but that was largely because of their 19 hits. Alek Manoah, meanwhile, gave up five runs in 3.1 innings. Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt and José Berríos were either just as bad or worse.
Corbin Burnes would immediately jump to the top of Toronto's rotation. What could spoil this is if the Brewers return back to their 2021 form as a postseason contender.
The NL Central is the Cardinals' division to lose. How competitive the Brewers are in July will determine their urgency to move Burnes, as the 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner is set to become a free agent after this season.
Ian Happ to New York Yankees
Ian Happ has been a rumored Yankees trade target since winter. He's been a potential Cubs trade chip since last summer.
That shouldn't change as this trade deadline approaches, considering the Yankees are still trotting out Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera in left field. Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been transparent about Hicks' role changing and the fact that the team does not have a locked-in starter in left right now. Last season, Happ ranked third among left fielders in fWAR.
There seemed to be a chance Happ and the Cubs could reach a long-term deal coming off his first All-Star and Gold Glove season. There were extensive talks during spring training, but nothing materialized, The Athletic reported.
With Happ on an expiring contract for a team unlikely to be in the postseason mix, he's an ideal candidate to be moved to a contender.
Barring a breakout from Hicks or Cabrera, the Yankees should be particularly interested.
Shohei Ohtani to New York Mets
For all of the money the Mets are spending this year, it's their division rival in Atlanta—spending $141.7 million less—that's been to the World Series more recently and won just as many games last season.
The Mets have already shown a commitment to go all-in financially. It's evidenced by their current, league-leading payroll, the failed Carlos Correa pursuit that would have made it even higher and the overall arms race in this division.
With Shohei Ohtani set to become a free agent after this season, he should be the most sought-after player in recent memory if the Angels are not competitive in mid-July.
There are already whispers from Jon Heyman at the New York Post that Mets owner Steve Cohen is expected to have his team in the thick of the Ohtani bidding. It would be shocking if the Dodgers and Mets are not in a bidding war for Ohtani, both at the deadline or in free agency.