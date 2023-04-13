Ranking Raptors' Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Playoff Loss

0 of 3

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The 2022-23 NBA season could go down as the end of an era for the Toronto Raptors.



Or maybe it will be merely remembered as a momentary step back ahead of several big steps forward ahead.

Toronto came into this campaign as a second-tier team in the Eastern Conference but one seemingly with the experience and talent needed to frighten anyone in the first tier. However, the Raptors never found their expected rhythm and wound up stumbling into the offseason far sooner than expected, getting bounced out of the play-in tournament by the Chicago Bulls.



Now, the Raptors head into a summer that could change everything—or change very little. It's all up to the front office, which has to decide how much it believes in this roster and whether keeping this core together remains the best path forward for this franchise.

