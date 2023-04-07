Players Who Will Sign the Biggest Contract at Each Position Late in NFL Free Agency

0 of 10

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Though the 2023 NFL draft has come into our direct focus, several teams have the cap space to make a big splash on the free-agent market.

We're past the early stages of free agency but notable players remain available, and they'll land sizeable deals in the coming weeks. Some teams will wait to see how the draft pans out before filling more roster holes, which will mark another active period of veteran signings.

In the meantime, we'll project which player will earn the biggest contract at each position (offense and defense) and how much he may earn on a new deal.

Big names such as Ezekiel Elliott and Odell Beckham Jr. have aged past their prime years, but they could command more than their peers on the open market.