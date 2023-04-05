X

    Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Hopeful for Quick Return, Says Conditioning Isn't 'Terrible'

    Doric SamApril 5, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before the game against the Washington Wizards at Chase Center on February 13, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
    Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has rejoined the team after a lengthy absence to address a personal matter, and he's hopeful to be back on the court sooner rather than later.

    While speaking to reporters for the first time, Wiggins said his conditioning is "not terrible" and added, "I don't think it will be too long before I'm out there."

