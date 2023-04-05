Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Hopeful for Quick Return, Says Conditioning Isn't 'Terrible'

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has rejoined the team after a lengthy absence to address a personal matter, and he's hopeful to be back on the court sooner rather than later.

While speaking to reporters for the first time, Wiggins said his conditioning is "not terrible" and added, "I don't think it will be too long before I'm out there."

