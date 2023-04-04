Draymond Green Calls Out 'Double Standards' in Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark Discourse

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Since LSU's 102-85 win over Iowa in the women's national championship game on Sunday, much of the conversation has centered upon Angel Reese's "you can't see me" celebration that she directed pointedly toward Caitlin Clark.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is a bit tired of the conversation, especially since Clark did a similar gesture in games past.

As he noted on The Draymond Green Show, there appears to be a bit of a double standard at play with the uproar over Reese's actions (22:50 mark):

"But it ain't so fun when the rabbit got the gun. Now, the issue that I have is, let's not have these double standards. I remember very, very, very clearly, Al Horford, in Game 1 of the NBA Finals when [the Boston Celtics] made they come back, and he got an 'and-1,' and he's flexing right in my face. Nobody said a word. ... But now Angel does it, and it's a problem. I'm here to tell y'all it's not a problem. It is what it is. This is basketball. It's a very competitive sport, and if I want to throw it in your face after I beat you—you can't see me—guess what? Ain't nothing you can do about it. ... So let's stop talking about it. Let's let it be what it is. Let's appreciate this display of basketball that these young women just gave us."

It doesn't have to be any deeper than a competitive athlete talking a bit of trash at the end of an entertaining and competitive game, and Green seems to agree.