Clippers' Tyronn Lue Says Upcoming Lakers Matchup Is '1st Meaningful Game' of Rivalry

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are set to face each other on Wednesday, and there are massive playoff ramifications for both teams.

The Clippers (41-38) are just a half-game ahead of the Lakers (40-38) for the fifth spot in the Western Conference. A loss could move the Clippers all the way down to eighth depending on how the Lakers (@ Utah on Tuesday), Golden State Warriors (vs. OKC on Tuesday) and New Orleans Pelicans (vs. Sacramento on Tuesday; vs. Memphis on Wednesday) fare over the next two days.

"It's different now," Lue said Tuesday. "A lot's at stake right now. They're playing at a high level and this is the first meaningful game that we've actually played."

The Clippers enter Wednesday's matchup riding a 10-game winning streak against the Lakers. It's a far cry from when the Lakers used to beat up on the Clippers, who have long been considered the "little brother" of Los Angeles.

To add even more intrigue to the game, it will be point guard Russell Westbrook's first time playing against his former Lakers teammates after he was shipped away at this season's trade deadline.

"I'm excited for it. We'll see what happens," Lue added. "I don't know why we've been so good [against the Lakers], but tomorrow will be different."