Every NHL Team's Most Important Player in the Next 3 Years

Boston Bruins: David Pastrnak

Don't look now, but the Bruins have a transition era coming upon them sooner than later. When Patrice Bergeron decides to call it a career, the onus will be on Pastrnak to lead them through what might be murky times. We've been anticipating the undoing of the Bruins for what seems like too long, but the team gets so much from Bergeron that they could be a little lost without him. Now that Pastrnak has a nice, long extension signed to stay in Boston, it'll be on him to lead the next wave of Bruins ahead.

Buffalo Sabres: Tage Thompson

It may seem like a surprise that Thompson gets the call here given the Sabres also have Rasmus Dahlin along the blue line. What gives Thompson the nod is not just his elite ability to score goals and generate points (1.24 points per game this season) but also, while Dylan Cozens has been superb as the No. 2 center, Dahlin has Owen Power lined up behind him on the depth chart. Although the Sabres weathered a recent short-term Thompson absence well, losing him for an extended period would be crushing for their attack and goal output. Losing Dahlin would be brutal, but with Power to step in his stead, they could get by.

Detroit Red Wings: Moritz Seider

While the Red Wings get their forward corps built back up (something helped by the recent call-up of Marco Kasper), it's the defense that will shape them, and Seider is going to be the leader from the back end for a long time. Seider has been a revelation since joining Detroit last season. He immediately became their No. 1 defenseman, and while the Red Wings start adding younger players to their blue line such as Simon Edvinsson, Seider is the rock and will continue to be for years to come. His performance helps both the forwards get up the ice to score and make the goalies' nights a bit easier.

Florida Panthers: Matthew Tkachuk

What a pickup Tkachuk has been for the Panthers. He's stepped into the spot left by Jonathan Huberdeau's departure in the same deal and not only replicated the point production but added the very necessary snarl they needed to the lineup. Tkachuk is over 100 points in a season for the second straight year and likely to set a new career high. Since he's just 25 years old, there's a lot more where that came from. Even with the likes of Aleksander Barkov and Aaron Ekblad around him, Tkachuk is the one who drives the energy and production on the roster, not to mention being a magnet for attention from opponents.

Montréal Canadiens: Nick Suzuki

The Canadiens are supremely young and promising, but if they're going to have a glow-up over the next few years, it'll be up to Suzuki to lead the way. He wears the captain's C already at 23 years old, and as the team's top centerman he's beyond vital to their success. He's their top scorer both in raw points and points per game, and while his teammates like Kirby Dach and Cole Caufield grow up alongside him, Suzuki will help make it all go. Whether it's even strength, power play or shorthanded, he's out there for the Habs, and for the next three years you couldn't ask for a more solid player to have in that situation.

Ottawa Senators: Tim Stützle

Bet you thought this was going to be Brady Tkachuk, didn't you? While that would also be a good pick, Stützle is the guy making everything happen for the Senators offensively. Not only does he lead them in goals, assists and points this season, but his growth year to year has also been incredible. He's gone from 29 points his rookie year (0.55 per game) to 58 last season (0.73 per game) and is north of 80 points this season (1.15 per game) with a few more games to play. Stützle pushes the Senators attack to another gear when he's on the ice, and he's capable of making high-skill plays at high speed. The Sens declared their rebuild was over a couple of years ago, which puts the pressure on their young players to get it done now. Fortunately, Stützle is doing that and only getting better.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Brayden Point

What does a team that's been to the Stanley Cup Final three straight seasons have to worry about over the next three years? Well, why stop at three, right? The shift for the Lightning is coming eventually, but it'll be Brayden Point who steadies it all out. At 26, he's second on the team in points this season (behind 29-year-old Nikita Kucherov) but first in goals and is close to netting 50 this season. The Lightning have excelled at getting supreme production from their older players as their careers roll on, and there's no reason to think that will be any different for Point. He's been as steady a scorer as you'd want (0.80 points per game or better for six straight seasons) and while Kucherov, Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman all get a little older, Point will carry them ahead.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Auston Matthews

No kidding, right? Matthews is the Leafs' best player, so this was a relatively easy call to make. He's battled some injuries this season and is still tied for the team lead in goals. For six straight seasons, he's also scored better than a point per game, and while Toronto has been getting excellent scoring from Mitch Marner and William Nylander this season, if Matthews is out of the lineup, it's a glaring omission. What else makes him the most important guy for the next three years is he's able to be an unrestricted free agent after next season. If the Leafs want to continue being a Cup contender as well as a playoff team, they'll need to get him extended. Not doing so would really highlight how vital he is to their future success.