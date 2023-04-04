Warriors' Stephen Curry to Star in NBC's 'Mr. Throwback' Mockumentary Comedy Series

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is set to star in an NBC mockumentary comedy series entitled Mr. Throwback, per Peter White of Deadline.

"The series about a down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer looking for redemption by reuniting with his sixth-grade teammate, NBA legend Steph Curry," White wrote. "The project is in development at NBC, which is known for mockumentaries such as The Office and Parks and Recreation."

Universal Television and Unanimous Media, a multimedia organization for which Curry serves as co-founder and co-CEO, will produce the mockumentary. Unaminous Media is also responsible for the ABC gameshow Holey Moley and the Apple docuseries Underrated.

Curry notably served as an executive producer for The Queen of Basketball, a documentary on the life of Lusia Harris that won the Oscar in 2022 for Best Documentary Short Subject.

Adam Pally will star alongside Curry. Matthew and Daniel Libman will serve as cowriters. The project will be led by David Caspe.