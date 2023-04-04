LSU's Angel Reese: I Don't Accept Jill Biden's Apology for Iowa, White House Comments

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

First lady Jill Biden may have walked back her comments that she wanted to invite both the national champion LSU Lady Tigers and runner-up Iowa Hawkeyes to the White House, but the situation still doesn't sit well with LSU star Angel Reese.

"I'm not gonna lie to you, I don't accept the apology because of, you said what you said. ... I said what I said. And like, you can't go back on certain things that you say," Reese said on the Paper Route podcast. "I mean, you like felt like they should've came because of sportsmanship, right? They can have that spotlight. We'll go to the Obamas, we'll see Michelle, we'll see Barack."

Biden was in attendance to watch LSU's 102-85 victory over Iowa on Sunday. While speaking at the Colorado state Capitol in Denver on Monday, she suggested that she would encourage President Biden to also invite the Hawkeyes to the White House, which is a perk usually reserved only for the national champions.

"I know we'll have the champions come to the White House; we always do. So, we hope LSU will come," Biden said. "But, you know, I'm going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come too, because they played such a good game."

The first lady's press secretary clarified on Twitter that only LSU would be invited. President Biden also tweeted a congratulatory message to the Lady Tigers with no mention of Iowa.

However, the damage had already been done. When asked directly if she would visit the White House, Reese said, "We're gonna see. I don't know."

Reese further explained that she believes that the first lady's suggestion is yet another dichotomy presented amid the continued discourse stemming from her trash talk toward Iowa star Caitlin Clark during the closing seconds of Sunday's win.

"I just know that if the roles were reversed, it wouldn't be the same. If we were to lose, we would not be getting invited to the White House," Reese said. "I remember she made a comment about [how] both teams should be invited because of sportsmanship. And I'm like, 'Are you saying that because of what I did?' Stuff like that, it bothers me because you are a woman at the end of the day. White, Black, it doesn't matter, you're a woman, you're supposed to be standing behind us before anything."