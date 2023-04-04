X

    Luka Dončić Says He Will Play for Mavs vs. Kings Despite Rumors of Being Shut Down

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 4, 2023

    ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 2: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles the ball during the game against the Atlanta Hawks on April 2, 2023 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

    Despite rumors that the Dallas Mavericks might consider shutting down Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving as the team falls further back of the final play-in tournament berth, the Slovenian superstar said he plans to continue to play.

    "I'm playing tomorrow," he told reporters Tuesday. "When there's still a chance, I'm gonna play. So that's not gonna happen yet."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.