Luka Dončić Says He Will Play for Mavs vs. Kings Despite Rumors of Being Shut Down

Despite rumors that the Dallas Mavericks might consider shutting down Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving as the team falls further back of the final play-in tournament berth, the Slovenian superstar said he plans to continue to play.

"I'm playing tomorrow," he told reporters Tuesday. "When there's still a chance, I'm gonna play. So that's not gonna happen yet."

