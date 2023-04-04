Luka Dončić: Mavs Miss Knicks' Jalen Brunson 'a Lot'; 'You Don't See That Chemistry'

AP Photo/LM Otero

As the regular season winds down, the Dallas Mavericks find themselves in danger of missing the playoffs.

While speaking to reporters after practice Tuesday, star point guard Luka Dončić said he believes the chemistry of this year's team hasn't matched that of last year's group that reached the Western Conference Finals.

When asked how much the Mavs miss point guard Jalen Brunson, who is now with the New York Knicks, Dončić responded: "A lot."

