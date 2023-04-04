Luka Dončić Talks Mavericks' Struggles Since Kyrie Trade: 'Anybody Can Score on Us'

AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Dončić noted the team's significant defensive issues in a chat with reporters on Tuesday, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

The 37-42 Mavericks' season is squarely on the brink largely because of their porous defense. They sit in 11th place in the Western Conference with three games remaining. Dallas is one game back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for 10th place, the final spot in the play-in tournament.

Per Basketball Reference, Dallas has the NBA's No. 23 defensive rating. The Mavs have also gone 1-7 in their last eight games and allowed 118.4 PPG during that span.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.